COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s expanded stay-at-home order that takes effect Monday includes several new provisions.

Essential businesses are now being told to determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time, and to ensure that people waiting outside are maintaining safe social distancing.

Travelers arriving in Ohio are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, except for those who live and work in trans-border areas, heath care and public health and safety workers, transportation workers and certain essential workers.

Other rules from the order include: