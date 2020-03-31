HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A woman who was driving while severe storms roared through the region was killed when a tree fell on her car and another vehicle, authorities said.

Gay Jordan, 71, of Huber Heights, was driving on Brandt Pike in the Montgomery County community when the accident occurred around 1 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Jordan was alone in her car, and it wasn’t clear if anyone in the other vehicle was injured, authorities said. Both cars were in motion when the tree fell as strong storms containing gusty winds and heavy rains blew through the region.

An investigation into Jordan’s death is ongoing, but authorities say it will likely be ruled an accident.