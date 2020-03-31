COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two women whose bodies were found in separate Ohio incidents more than two decades ago have finally been identified, authorities said Tuesday.

The identification was made after descriptions of the women were matched with missing people through a national missing persons database, said Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz.

In the first case, the body of a woman found outside a former Columbus supper club in November 1999 was identified as Karen Kaye Frank, 52, who had recently moved to Ohio after extensive travels throughout the country. She was believed to have died of natural causes.

In the second case, the body of a woman found beside a building in Columbus in May 1998 was identified as Turina Jefferies, 32, of Philadelphia. No cause of death was given.

“The case might get stale, but it is never cold — as this fresh detective work and forensic reconstruction shows,” said Attorney General Dave Yost.