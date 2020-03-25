SPRINGDALE, Ohio (AP) — A police procession and livestreamed funeral service will be held Sunday for an Ohio police officer who was killed when a suspect collided with her vehicle during a chase, authorities in a Cincinnati suburb said.

Springdale officer Kaia Grant, 33, was killed Saturday night in a crash that also injured another officer. She is the first police fatality in the line of duty in the town’s history, officials have said.

The procession for Grant will go through the town, and residents are encouraged to come outside to show their support for her as long as they can do it in a safe manner, obviously practicing social distancing, officials said.

Grant was killed during a pursuit that began in another jurisdiction, authorities have said. When the chase entered the Springdale city limits, Grant and Sgt. Andrew Davis tried to stop the suspect, but at some point during the pursuit, the suspect collided with their cruiser on an interstate.

Grant was flown to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. She had been with Springdale force for eight years.

Davis, who has been with the department for three decades, was treated for undisclosed injuries and continues to recover at home, officials said. Springdale Police Chief Thomas Wells said Davis is doing well but “will not be returning to work any time soon.”

The suspect who was being pursued was also injured in the crash. That person’s name has not been released.