KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — The recovered bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright is back on a pedestal next to the memorial honoring his and his brother’s achievements on North Carolina’s Outer Banks more than a century ago.

The National Park Service said the bust and the granite base damaged during the theft in October have been repaired, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The bust was placed back atop the base at the foot of Wright Brothers National Memorial Park last Friday.

A similar bust remains on the other side of the memorial in the likeness of Wilbur Wright. It was at Kill Devil Hills that the brothers conducted their powered air flight with a pilot aboard on Dec. 17, 1903.

The park service said last fall that the granite base on which the Orville Wright bust was mounted had been toppled and damaged. The bust was located a few days later by a beach visitor who said it was tucked in some sand dunes, according to the park service.