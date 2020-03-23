HARDING TOWNSHIP, Ohioi (AP) — Hunters doing scouting work at a property in northwestern Ohio discovered apparent human skeletal remains over the weekend, authorities said.

The two men, who had permission to be at the Harding Township site, found the remains Sunday and notified Lucas County authorities. Further details on the remains and where they were found were not disclosed.

Officials said no one has lived at the property for several years, and it wasn’t immediately known how long the remains may have been at the location.

The county coroner’s office will now attempt to identify the remains.