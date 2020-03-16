Home Ohio News Reports: Ohio judge rejects request to postpone Tuesday primary; ruling can be... Advertisement || Ohio News Reports: Ohio judge rejects request to postpone Tuesday primary; ruling can be appealed By Review Times - March 16, 2020 6 COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Reports: Ohio judge rejects request to postpone Tuesday primary; ruling can be appealed. Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ohio News Ex-councilwoman pleads not guilty to wire fraud charges Ohio News Ex-councilwoman pleads not guilty to wire fraud charges Ohio News Editorial Roundup: Ohio TRENDING We’re all in this together March 16, 2020 Fostoria safety forces face coronavirus head on March 16, 2020 Fostoria restaurants soldier on in face of statewide ban March 16, 2020