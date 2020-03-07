COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A convention center in Ohio’s capital city has sent more than a ton of food it had ordered for this week’s Arnold Sports Festival to tornado-ravaged Tennessee to help feed emergency personnel there.

The Greater Columbus Convention Center had ordered food for an expected 200,000 visitors during the four-day event that runs through Sunday. Those plans were thwarted Thursday when the Ohio Department of Health issued an order restricting most spectators at the festival because of coronavirus concerns.

A refrigerated truck left the convention center Friday afternoon and was expected to arrive in Nashville on Saturday morning where the food was to be delivered to Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Convention center chefs are driving to Nashville to prepare and serve meals to more than 2,000 first responders on Saturday, officials said.