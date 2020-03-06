COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January was unchanged from December, state officials said Friday.

The state unemployment rate was 4.1% in January, compared with 4.3% in January 2019.

The national jobless rate was 3.6% in January, up from 3.5% in December and down from 4% in January 2019.

The state Job and Family Services Department said Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 6,300 jobs from December to January with just under 5.6 million people employed.

The agency reported that job gains in educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and other services surpassed losses in professional and business services; financial activities; and information.

Manufacturing lost 1,700 jobs while the construction industry gained 900 jobs from December to January.