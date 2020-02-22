MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer on an Ohio interstate claimed the lives of three people.

Moraine police said the crash between the semi and a passenger vehicle happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Sgt. Chris Selby told reporters that the initial investigation indicates that the northbound tractor-trailer traveled into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with the other vehicle.

No information was immediately released about the three victims.

Officials said barrier cables were knocked down in the area.