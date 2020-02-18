COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Early voting in Ohio’s March 17 presidential primary begins Wednesday, presenting the state’s Democrats with their first chance to weigh in on who they want to enter an almost certain face-off with Republican President Donald Trump this fall.

Voter registration closes Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Eight of 12 Democrats who made the Ohio ballot remain in the race. They are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the early front-runners; former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; billionaire investor/activist Tom Steyer; and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Trump is running unopposed in the state.

Besides the presidential contest, Ohio voters of both parties will select nominees for seats in Congress, the Ohio Legislature, local offices and party central committees. Local issues on March ballots include levies, bonds and alcohol sales.