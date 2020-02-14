MASON, W.Va. (AP) — At least nine barges ran loose along the Ohio River and one may have struck a bridge, authorities in West Virginia said.

The Pomeroy-Mason Bridge remained closed early Friday morning as a state inspection team headed to the structure to assess for any damage, news outlets reported. The bridge connects Pomeroy, Ohio, and Mason, West Virginia.

The bridge was expected to be closed until the inspection was complete, which could stretch into daylight hours, news outlets reported.

It’s unclear how the barges got loose Thursday night, but Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney said the river level had been high over the past few days after heavy rains. The chief said just before midnight that all of the loose barges had been secured.

Authorities did not believe the barges were carrying anything hazardous. No injuries were reported.