COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former federal consumer watchdog will kick off canvassing for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign in Ohio’s capital city Saturday.

Democrat Richard Cordray was the first person to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, whose creation Warren spearheaded after the financial crash and Great Recession. He has endorsed her for president amid the crowded, but shrinking, Democratic field.

The Warren for Ohio campaign said the canvass kickoff follows months of voter outreach and organizing across the state. Ohio is a traditional swing state whose last three elections have fallen heavily toward Republicans.

Cordray, the Democratic nominee for Ohio governor in 2018, wrote in an op-ed last month that Warren’s work setting up the consumer bureau “is a testament both to the strength of Elizabeth Warren’s ideas and to her ability to make them work.” He praised her for “guts, determination and skill.”

Saturday’s event comes in the wake of disappointing results for Warren in Iowa and New Hampshire.