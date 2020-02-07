COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A taste of winter led to numerous school closures and delays around Ohio Friday along with multiple morning crashes.

Two to four inches fell overnight in northern Ohio, with lower totals in other parts of the state. Light snow continued to fall Friday morning in central Ohio. Up to one inch was expected in southwestern Ohio including the Cincinnati area.

Several districts in northern Ohio closed for the day, including Parma city schools and Canton local schools.

In the Akron area, the Summit County sheriff was dealing with several accidents because of icy roads and blowing snow.

Numerous districts in northwestern Ohio were either closed or starting late, with two-hour delays in Findlay, Fremont and Fostoria.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said it has nearly 1,300 trucks on the road Friday morning and urged motorists to give them room to work.