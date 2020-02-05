CLEVELAND (AP) — A reward for information in the slayings of a a man and a woman in a park in Ohio last year was increased to $100,000 on Wednesday.

The bodies of Katherine Brown, 33, of Fairview Park, and Carnell Sledge, 40, of North Olmsted, were found in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation on June 4, 2019. They had been shot in the head, and both deaths are considered homicides, authorities said.

Relatives of Brown joined the FBI at a news conference Wednesday to announce a family contribution of $70,000 to increase the reward to $100,000. The Cleveland Division of the FBI and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County previously offered a combined $30,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killings.

Authorities have investigated numerous tips related to the slayings of the two friends, but no arrests have been made, according to the FBI

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI or the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers.