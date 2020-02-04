LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a bar early Tuesday, police in Ohio said.

Two of the people were found dead inside the bar around 2 a.m., while the body of the third person was outside on a sidewalk, police said.

The shooting happened just before closing time at the Levels Lounge in downtown Lima, which is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of Toledo.

No one was in custody yet, said Lima police Sgt. Jason Garlock.

Several other people were inside the bar at the time, but it doesn’t appear anyone else was shot, he said.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.