COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delayed three executions that were scheduled for later this year as the state continues to struggle to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

The Republican governor’s latest warrants of reprieve were issued for condemned prisoners Gregory Lott, John Stumpf, and Warren “Keith” Henness. The inmates were scheduled to die in March, April and May respectively.

DeWine moved Lott’s and Stumpf’s executions to next year and Henness’ execution to 2022.

DeWine blamed the reprieves, which were issued Friday, on the state’s inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies. DeWine has also said for months that he is concerned that drug companies — which oppose use of their drugs in executions — could pull pharmaceuticals from state hospitals to punish Ohio if it did find drugs for lethal injection.

GOP House Speaker Larry Householder has said it may be time to reconsider capital punishment in light of the drug shortage.