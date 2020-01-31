TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school basketball coach says he didn’t notice the score as his team reached the state’s highest point total in 55 years.

Trotwood-Madison’s 153-67 win Tuesday over Northmont is the fourth highest team point total in Ohio history and the most since Deavertown set the record with 171 in 1965, the Dayton Daily News reported.

“We weren’t even looking at the scoreboard,” head coach Rocky Rockhold said. “We were just trying to limit what kids were doing and still work on some things. We really were trying to mix it up. No disrespect to Northmont at all.”

Rockhold said that it’s hard to tell the team to hold the ball in the second quarter, and that he won’t tell the team not to score.

Trotwood had a strong performance on both ends of the court, closing out the game with 43 forced turnovers. The team also managed to play all 12 players in a 40-point first quarter.

“We’re going to score points, and we’re going to allow our kids to score points,” Rockhold said. “If that makes me a bad guy, so be it. I’m not going to be a guy who calls four corners and says hold the ball.”

Ohio’s high school athletic association does not have a mercy rule in place for regular-season games. The only regulation is a running clock for postseason tournaments.

Northmont athletic director Micah Harding said, “Losing is a part of life. We will learn from this.”