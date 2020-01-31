DETROIT (AP) — Authorities searched Friday for a Michigan prison inmate who was recently transferred to Ohio to face drug charges but was improperly released on bond.

Talleon Brazil, 31, has been free since $50,000 bond was posted on Jan. 21 in Scioto County, Ohio, said Chris Gautz, a spokesman at the Michigan Corrections Department.

“He shouldn’t be approached,” Gautz said. “I don’t know if he’s armed, but he should be considered dangerous.”

Brazil has served about 10 years of a minimum 15-year sentence for carjacking and other crimes in the Detroit area.

The Corrections Department released him to Ohio authorities to face drug charges that were pending in Scioto County. Brazil was supposed to be locked up while in Ohio and then returned to Michigan at the end of the case, Gautz said.

“We’re not sure where the breakdown was,” he said.

A message seeking comment was left with Brazil’s attorney in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Authorities have been in contact with Brazil’s family in the Detroit area. Gautz said they should have known that he couldn’t be released on bond.

“He definitely should know,” Gautz said. “Hopefully he’ll see this on the news and turn himself in.”