COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A memorial paying tribute to a central Ohio-based Marine reserve company that lost 22 Marines and a Navy Corpsman in Iraq in 2005 once again can be viewed at Ohio’s Statehouse.

Display of “The Eyes of Freedom ” honoring the members of the Columbus-based Lima Company begins Friday and runs through Feb. 7 in the Statehouse rotunda. The exhibit first displayed at the Statehouse in 2008 has been viewed at hundreds of events nationwide. Fifteen of the 23 who died were from Ohio.

The memorial includes paintings, names, statistics and boots of those killed. Columbus artist Anita Miller created life-sized paintings of each of fallen service member.

“Silent Battle,” a bronze sculpture by Miller that accompanies the exhibit, brings attention to suicides by veterans and other issues related to post-traumatic stress.