YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A university in Ohio said it’s increasing its fundraising goal after it met its original target 18 months early.

Youngstown State in northeastern Ohio hoped to raise $100 million by next June, but increased the goal to $125 million on Wednesday after surpassing the original target with more than a year to go, The Tribune Chronicle reported.

The university’s original “We See Tomorrow” $100 million campaign was the most ambitious undertaken in the 150-year history of the school and the 54-year history of the YSU Foundation, the paper said.

The campaign received 27,000 gifts, including 32 donations of $1 million or more, and 39 gifts of $100,000 or more from out-of-town donors, said Jocelyne Kollay Linsalata, a YSU Foundation trustee and the campaign chairwoman.

Money raised in the campaign will provide scholarships and student work opportunities, endow chairs and professorship positions, pay for campus beautification enhancements, and create a new Excellence Center.