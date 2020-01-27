PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The owners of a vacant home removed a chimney where a teenager was found dead two weeks ago out of respect for the boy’s parents who live across the street, police said Monday.

The 14-year-old boy’s body was found on Jan. 13 following a three-week search. Investigators believe he got trapped in the chimney and that his death was an accident.

A coroner ruled that Harley Dilly died of compressive asphyxia, which is when breathing is prevented by external pressure.

Harley was last seen walking to school the morning of Dec. 20. It’s not clear why Harley was trying to get inside the house or why he decided not to go home.

Investigators and volunteers had searched the neighborhood, including outside the house where his body was found, but they had no reason to go inside at first because the vacant house was locked and there were no signs that anyone had gone inside, police said.