COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating after an Ohio State University student was found dead Friday at a construction site on campus.

A university spokesman said foul play is not suspected in the death of Corey Ray Bias, 20, of Johnstown. Bias was a third-year student majoring in political science.

Columbus fire crews were called to the site near Neil and West 11th avenues around 6:30 a.m., according to 911 calls obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. The location is near the student dorm Mack Hall.

The caller said it appeared a man had been on some scaffolding and fallen five or six stories. It appeared he had been on the ground for some time and he was not breathing.

Gretchen Ritter, vice provost and executive dean of the school’s College of Arts and Sciences, informed students, faculty and staff of Bias’ death in an email Friday.

Ritter expressed “immense sadness” over the incident, calling it a “heartbreaking loss” to the university community as well as to Bias’ family and friends.

Both the university and the school district from which Bias graduated in 2018, Johnstown-Monroe Local Schools, were making counselors available to students.