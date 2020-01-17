COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver his annual State of the State address on March 31, according to a Friday announcement.

This will be the second address by the Republican governor to the General Assembly since he took office last year.

GOP House Speaker Larry Householder on Friday formally extended the invitation to DeWine to make the speech, saying he and House lawmakers share DeWine’s commitment to Ohio and the future.

DeWine used last year’s address to campaign for an increase in the gas tax. Lawmakers eventually delivered an increase but far below what DeWine requested.

DeWine returned the speech to the Statehouse after former Gov. John Kasich held it in different Ohio cities each year.