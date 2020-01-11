COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has suspended three fraternities for hazing, alcohol use and other violations.

The school last semester suspended its Sigma Pi and Zeta Beta Tau chapters through August 2023 and its Phi Delta Theta chapter through August 2024, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The Phi Delta Theta chapter was placed on disciplinary probation previously from February through December in 2018. The chapter is accused of confining new members to the chapter house for days before initiation and other violations.

The Sigma Pi chapter previously was on disciplinary probation from November 2018 through May 2019. It is now accused of making new members engage in physical activities like holding “stress positions” for missing quiz questions during new-member meetings.

Zeta Beta Tau chapter is accused of hosting an event in August where alcohol was available to underage students. It previously was suspended from November 2017 through May 2019.

Ohio State issued a blanket suspension for all 37 Interfraternity Council members in November 2017 after 11 chapters came under investigation.

National Sigma Pi leadership said in an email that it had revoked the charter for its Ohio State chapter on Jan. 3 for violations of its health and safety policies.