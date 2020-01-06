CINCINNATI (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray selected William “Chris” Hoffman to take over as special agent in charge of the Cincinnati field office, the federal agency announced Monday.

Hoffman had been serving as an inspector at FBI headquarters. He started his FBI career in 1998 and was assigned to Oklahoma duty. Hoffman later served in Guam and in Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee, in addition to Washington.

A Clemson University alumnus, Hoffman served in the U.S. Marine Corps and with the Greenville, South Carolina, police department, according to the FBI.

Hoffman succeeds Todd Wickerham, who left for a private sector position.