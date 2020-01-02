MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — A search is continuing for an Ohio woman who hasn’t been seen since walking away from a family gathering Christmas Day.

Parris Hopson, 26, of Columbus, left her grandparents’ house in Massillon in northeastern Ohio the afternoon of Dec. 25, saying she needed to clear her head, according to relatives. Family members say Hopson left her cell phone behind.

About 100 people attended a prayer vigil for Hopson Tuesday night at Friendship Baptist Church in Massillon, The Independent reported.

“We want to make sure the community can come together prayerfully,” said Reginald Hye, the church’s pastor. “We don’t know what happened, and we are never going to give up hope.”

The city’s mayor, Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry, said police are doing everything they can to find Hopson.