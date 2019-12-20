COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.2% in November for the third month in a row.

State officials said Friday that seasonally adjusted nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 6,700 jobs over the month, among about 5.6 million employed.

The number unemployed in Ohio was up 1,000 from October to November. The number unemployed has decreased by 20,000 since November 2018, when the unemployment rate stood at 4.6%.

The national rate of unemployment was 3.5% in November, down from last month, and down from 3.7% in November 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says goods-producing industries lost 300 jobs. The agency says losses in mining and logging and construction surpassed gains in manufacturing. The private service-providing sector added 6,600 jobs.