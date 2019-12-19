THORNVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A school bus and another vehicle crashed Thursday morning in Ohio, sending at least eight children and the driver of the bus to a hospital, the State Highway Patrol said.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening, patrol Lt. Aaron Vollmer told WBNS-TV. There were more than two dozen children on the Northern Local School District bus when the crash occurred in Perry County and the bus flipped onto its side, according to the patrol.

A patrol dispatcher said the car’s driver also was injured in the crash near the intersection of State Route 204 and State Route 13 near Thornville, which is roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Columbus.

The patrol said its investigation to determine the cause of the crash was continuing.