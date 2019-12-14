DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Dayton Air Show in Ohio will be pushed back one month next year because July has better weather, organizers said..

“We’ve had much worse weather, rain and mud in June than we had when the show was in July, therefore the change,” air show spokeswoman Sheila Wallace said in an email.

The Vectren Dayton Air Show had traditionally been held in mid-July, but in 2013 was moved to June, the Dayton Daily News reported.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerobatic team is scheduled to perform at the Dayton International Airport at next year’s show, June 27-28.

When the air show shifts to July in 2021, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform.