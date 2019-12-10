CINCINNATI (AP) — The current owner of FC Cincinnati welcomed billionaire Meg Whitman as the newest owner on Monday.

The tech executive joined owner Carl Lindner III at a press conference in downtown Cincinnati after making a $100 million investment to help make FC Cincinnati’s ambitions for their stadium, training center and development come true.

Whitman, who was the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. until 2018, is one of many new team owners, along with her husband Dr. Griff Harsh, a neurosurgeon and chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at UC Davis Health.

Whitman plans to offer her expertise to the soccer club as needed and said she is impressed with the team’s growth in recent years.

“I would say every city needs a technology hub,” Whitman said. “The point I make, is every business is a tech business. Cities need to make sure they invest.”

FC Cincinnati’s current valuation is at $500 million, a figure that includes the team’s $250 million West End stadium, $35 million practice facility and $150 million MLS expansion fee.