COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A vehicle crashed into a building early Sunday, killing three people and critically injuring a fourth person, police in Ohio said.

Columbus police said officers responded to an alarm at an NTB Tire & Service Center around 3 a.m. Sunday and found that a vehicle had struck the building, which was closed at the time. The three people in the vehicle who were killed in the crash died at the scene and the other person who was injured was transported to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The names of those killed and other details of the crash, which occurred near an Interstate 71 ramp on the city’s north side, weren’t immediately released.