DAYTON, Ohio (AP) —

Two Ohio police officers were dragged along a road when a stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop with suspects who earlier tried to run over different officers while in another car, authorities said.

One officer got away after being dragged about 50 yards Tuesday evening while the other officer was dragged farther and suffered “road rash and other injuries,” Dayton Police Lt. Randy Beane said. Beane described the injuries as “pretty serious.”

One officer was taken to a hospital, the Dayton Daily News reported.

The dragging happened after the men in the car refused to get out and began fighting with the officers, Beane said. The driver then took off while the officers were hanging on, he said.

The men had tried to run over two other officers earlier in the evening while in a different stolen vehicle, Beane said. That first vehicle was later found empty.

Authorities would not release additional details on the condition of either officer.

Police are looking for the two suspects and the second vehicle, Beane said.