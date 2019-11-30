BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a second man who was shot during an apparent robbery at an Ohio home has died.

Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN’-tihn) Police Chief Brandon Standley on Saturday said 24-year-old Anthony Scartz died Friday night at a Columbus hospital. Twenty-two-year-old Caleb Chamberlin was killed Wednesday night during what police have described as a shootout.

Both men were shot multiple times. Chamberlin died at the scene.

Three teenage boys, ages 17, 16 and 15, are in custody. A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged with complicity to aggravated robbery.

Police say the 15-year-old was treated for gunshot wounds after being dropped off at a hospital.

Bellefontaine is roughly 58 miles (93 kilometers) northwest of downtown Columbus.