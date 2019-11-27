CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati’s 150-foot-high (46-meter) SkyStar Wheel is offering free rides to children for the rest of the year.

WLWT-TV reports children 12 and under will be able to ride the wheel for free with one adult paid admission per gondola. Up to five children can ride one gondola at a time. The wheel has 36 heated gondolas that can each accommodate six people at a time.

In September, the Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously voted for the current portable wheel to be replaced with a 200-foot-high (61-meter) permanent structure.

The permanent wheel will be in the same location on East Freedom Way at The Banks.

