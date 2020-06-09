John Roscoe Ray, 99, of Fostoria, passed away at 3:30 a.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 20, 1920 in Perry County, IN to the late Roscoe E. and Dorothea (Holtzman) Ray. He married Ruth M. Burkhart April 19, 1944 in Fort Rucker, Alabama and she preceded him in death November 29, 2010.

Surviving are four children, John R. (Loretta) Ray Jr, Springfield, VA, Donna (Randy) Scifers, Fostoria, Rebecca (Mark) Eldridge, Doyle, TN and Michael (Vicky) Ray, Springfield, OH; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Lois Ray, Plainfield, IN. He was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas R. Ray; and five brothers and sisters, Robert E. (Alice) Ray, Jordan X. (Nettie) Ray, Justin Y. Ray, Dorothy (Darryl) Edwards and Inez (Pat) Gallager.

John was a 1938 graduate of Tell City High School and a WW II United States Army Veteran. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Chrysler in 1980. He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #1197, Fostoria Moose, Eagles Club, AmVets, American Legion, and United Sportsman Club.

Private family visitation will take place at Hoening Funeral Home; graveside services will follow at St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery with Fr. Doug Taylor presiding and the United Veterans of Fostoria providing military honors.

A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bridge Hospice, c/o Hoening Funeral Home, 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com