Ellen L. Crosby-Lowery, 71, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. She was born August 30, 1948 in Fostoria, Ohio to Harry & Eleanor (Fertig) Crosby. She married the late Edwin J. Lowery in 1973 and they divorced.

Surviving are daughter Michelle (Jeff) Tiell of Carey, siblings Harry, Tom (Peggy), Richard (Denise) Crosby, Betty Armon, Jane (Lowel) Griffin, Helen Klaemen, Claira (Bill) Renninger, Kathy Simon, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents & brother Jim.

Ellen was retired and worked as a bus driver for Fostoria City Schools and as a custodian at St. Wendelin schools. She was also a 1966 graduate of Fostoria High School.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Local arrangements were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the Lowery family.

