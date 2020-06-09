Eileen M. Borer, 91, of Tiffin, died at 7:25 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Care Center, Fostoria.

She was born December 18, 1928, in Tiffin, to Mervel and Mayme (Reed) Mitchell. She married John F. Borer September 22, 1951, in St. Mary Catholic Church. He died November 3, 2009.

Survivors include three sons, Timothy (Nanette) Borer of Bowling Green, Ohio, Thomas (Kim) Borer of Bradner, Daniel Borer of Anchorage, Alaska; a daughter, Angela (Clem) Yaskowitz of Peoria, Arizona; six grandchildren, Andrew Borer, Emily Yaskowitz, Peter Yaskowitz, Chantel Borer, Logan Borer, and Madisen Borer; a great grandson, Noah Chapman; a sister, Jane Perkins of Reno, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Steven Borer and two sisters, Evelyn Theller and Margaret Schilling.

Mrs. Borer was a 1946 Calvert High School graduate. She retired as the secretary to the principal at St. Mary Elementary School. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. She volunteered at St. Mary Catholic Church, Meals on Wheels, St. Francis Home, and Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed playing pinochle, golfing, gardening and going to the Casino.

Visitation for family and friends will be 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe Street, Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-3113, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., with Rev. Matthew Rader officiating at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Calvert Catholic Schools or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

