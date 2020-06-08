Irene E. Holman, 86, of Fostoria, passed away at 6:24 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

She was born September 4, 1933 in Perry County, IN to the late William Edgar and Mary Ellen (Peter) Cassidy. She married Donald N. “Donnie” Holman June 20, 1953 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and he died February 10, 2001.

Surviving are thirteen children, Debbie (Pat) Weiker, Risingsun, Donna Davis, Risingsun, Douglas (Deb) Holman, Helena, Patricia (Scott) Miller, Risingsun, Daniel (Lynda) Holman, Kansas, Diane Clouse, Fostoria, Dotty (Tom) Moses, Irmo, South Carolina, Phillip (Karen) Holman, Fostoria, Rosemary (Ray) Villarreal, Fostoria, Dwight (Christi) Holman, Risingsun, Jennifer (Frank Jr.) Cortez, Fostoria, Christopher (Kelly) Holman, Risingsun, and Renee (Michael) Amlin, Fostoria; 27 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosalie (the late Gene) Holman, Fostoria and Marjorie Cassidy, Fostoria; and sisters in law, Catherine Cassidy, Fostoria and Arlene Holman, Fostoria.

Irene was also preceded in death by an infant son, Michael; two sisters, Connie (Bob) Steinmetz and Bernice (Franklin) Holman; and four brothers, Mathias (Frances) Cassidy, Norbert (Ruth) Cassidy, Omer (Helen) Cassidy and James Cassidy.

Irene was a 1951 graduate of Hopewell Loudon High School. She was a homemaker and retired from the Fostoria Kroger’s Deli. She was a faithful member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, its Rosary-Altar Society and she enjoyed the Fostoria Garden Club. Irene loved to cook, bake, do gardening and yard work, but most of all she loved her family.

Visitation is Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Fr. Doug Taylor presiding. Social distancing must be respected at the funeral home and church. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the church or Heartland Hospice, c/o the funeral home.

