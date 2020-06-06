Roger D. “Butch” Bame II, 50, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home. He was born December 15, 1969 in Findlay, Ohio to Roger and Jane (Dill) Bame. He married Gretchen (McKee) on April 25, 1992 in Carey, Ohio, and they survive.

Also surviving are his children Zachary (Mandy) Bame of Fostoria, Tyler (Megan) Bame of Carey and Monica (Andrew) Roberts of Fostoria. Grandchildren Addilyn, McKinley, Layla, Knox, Crue, Blaire, Rayna and baby girl Ryan, sisters Tammy (Lyndell) Walterhouse of Upper Sandusky and Julie (Roger) Sammet of Carey, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Butch was a 1989 graduate of Carey High School, a member of St. Wendelin Church in Fostoria and was employed at the Roppe Holding Co. Warehouse. Prior to that he was employed at Cooper Standard Automotive Dept. in Bowling Green, Ohio, for over 21 years. Butch enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his family. He was a former coach for youth softball, baseball and Arcadia Youth Football.

A mass of Resurrection will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Wendelin Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria. Memorials are suggested to the Cancer Patient Services in Findlay, Fostoria Oncology Department or to the Charity of the donor’s choice.

The family would like to thank Bridge Hospice for their support. We could never have fought this battle without his team of doctors at The James, Dr. Lutz, his nurses at the Fostoria Oncology Department. Many great friendships and memories were made along this journey.

