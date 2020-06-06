Kathleen Joy Long, age 56, of West Millgrove, Ohio, passed away on Saturday (May 30, 2020) in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on September 25, 1963 in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Kenneth P. “Jack” & Dorothy C. (Wagoner) Cline, Sr. She married Russell A. Long on October 8, 1982 at the Wayne Church of Christ in Wayne, Ohio.

Surviving is her loving husband of 37 years Russ; mother, Dorothy of West Millgrove, Ohio; son, Andrew (Jill) Long of Toledo, Ohio; daughter, Michelle (Shane) Camp of San Antonio, Texas; brothers, Kenneth (Helen) Cline of Wayne, Ohio, Keith (Micha) Cline of Toledo, Ohio, Karl (Melissa) Cline of Cheyene, Wyoming; many nieces & nephews; grandchildren, Toby, Colin, Kate. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Cline, Sr.

Kathy was a 1981 Graduate of Elmwood High School. She worked at Marathon Special Products earlier in her life and then went to work at Elmwood Local Schools as a school bus driver for the last 24 years. She was a member of the Bright Road Church of Christ in Findlay, Ohio. She enjoyed chalk paint restoration, traveling and basketball.

Friends will be received from 2-5 PM Sunday (June 7, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday (June 8, 2020) with Pastor Wade Tannehill officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all visitors are required to please wear your face mask. Memorial donations may be made to the Elmwood Boosters. Online condolences may be made to Kathy’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.