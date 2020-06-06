David L. Lokey III, 29, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away June 3, 2020. He was born July 13, 1990, in Columbus, GA to David L. Lokey Jr. & Jacqueline (Sheridan) Lokey.

Surviving are mother Jacqueline Lokey of Fostoria, father David Lokey Jr. of Columbus, GA, son Keyshon Lokey, daughter Kayaira Ross, brother Zachariah Lokey & sister Kayla Lokey, both of Fostoria, maternal grandfather William Sheridan & maternal grandmother Susan Nelson.

David is preceded in death by his grandparents Franklin Nelson, David Lokey Sr., Mary Brooks.

David loved spending time with his children.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the Lokey family, c/o the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 308 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Online Condolences & Memorial contributions may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net