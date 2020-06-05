Margie Jean Risner passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Independence House in Fostoria, Ohio. She was born on September 2, 1924 in Carey, Ohio, to John Rothgeb and Elizabeth Ritter.

Preceding her in death were her husband William Risner, sons Owen & Leonard Risner & daughter Holly Allyn McConnell & sister and brother in law Wyatt & Mary Ellen Risner.

Surviving are son Keith (Lois) Risner of Tiffin, daughter Joyce (Jim) Lintner of Fostoria & daughter in law Deb Risner of Tiffin.

Also surviving her, whom she was very proud of and loved dearly, are 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren.

Margie was an excellent housekeeper, who cooked and baked mostly from scratch while raising 5 children.

In her younger years she loved having big holiday dinners in her small home. The family trick or treat night party was her favorite. She had to have different outfits every year to pass out the treats. The children who grew up in her neighborhood would bring their children to see Margie again in her new costume.

The world is a better place for having Margie in it. Her kind and gentle ways, love of animals and children, and beautiful smile will remain in our hearts forever.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio. Local arrangements were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

To Margie’s extended family at Independence House, Thank you for your care, kindness & compassion during her 5½ years with you. Thank you for every time you shared a smile, joke, song or dog picture when we couldn’t be with her. Bless you all, Margie Risner’s family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Seneca County Humane Society, Bridge Hospice, F.A.C.T. or plant a tree or red rose bush in her memory.

