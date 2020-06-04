Virginia Ann “Tia” (Frias) Davila, 80, of Fostoria, passed away at 10:09 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She was born July 2, 1939 in Fostoria to the late Leonard and Kathryn (Catrone) Frias Sr. She married Valdemar Davila October 1, 1959 in Coldwater, MI and he survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are four brothers and sisters, Leona (Gerald) Reinhart, Fostoria, Joe Frias, Tiffin, Victoria Frias, Fostoria, and Leonard (Linda) Frias Jr., Findlay; two brothers-in-law, Sam Guillen and Robert Cupp of Fostoria; along with many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Cupp and Rosemary Guillen.

Virginia was a 1957 graduate of St. Wendelin High School and had worked at RCA, Findlay, for over 30 years. She enjoyed reading books, watching television — especially the Cleveland Indians. She supported her nieces and nephews with their sporting and scholastic events and looked forward to spending the winter months with her husband in South Padre Island.

Visitation and services will be private.

Memorials are suggested to the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen or a charity of the donor’s choice, c/o the funeral home.

