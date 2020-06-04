Lillian Eileen Harter, 99, of Fostoria, passed away at 5:50 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

She was born August 12, 1920 in Payne to the late Albert and Emma (Yearling) Kreager. She married Max S. Harter April 22, 1938 in Alexandria, KY and he preceded her in death November 11, 1998.

Surviving are six children, Virginia “Ginny” (Herbert) Laube-Koenig, Gasport, NY, Lois (Dale) Molargik, Sparta, GA, Janice Minich, Bloomdale, Cheryl Harter, Warner-Robins, GA, Carol (James) Sexton, Fostoria and Mitzi Harter, Fostoria; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and brother, Harold (Ruby) Kreager, Kendallville, IN. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marcile Wonderly (1971) and a son, Lynn Harter (2018).

Lillian was a 1937 graduate of Harlan High School in Indiana, and had worked 13 years for Crook-Miller, a handle factory in Hicksville. She was a homemaker and member of the Hicksville Garden Club. She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting and playing cards — especially euchre. She also enjoyed traveling and one of her favorite trips was to Hawaii. But most of all, Lillian loved her family and lived a full 99 years.

Visitation is Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5-7 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830, where social distancing and current attendance guidelines will be followed.

A public graveside service will take place at 1 p.m., Friday June 5, 2020, at Scipio Cemetery, Allen County, Indiana, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Max.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Operation Smile or a charity of the donor’s choice c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com