Michael E. Ledwedge, 69, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. He was born April 1, 1951 in Fostoria, Ohio, to William “Pat” & Ruth (Frankart) Ledwedge.

Surviving are sister Maureen “Bob” Brendle of New Riegel, nieces and nephew Stephanie, Jason (Brittany) & Bryan (Erin) Brendle, great nieces & nephews Alexandra, Addison, Kelsey, Grace, Lenora & Kolton.

He is preceded in death by his parents & great nephew Harrison.

Michael retired from Bendix and was a 1969 graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School. He was also a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, the Moose and Fostoria Sportsmen clubs. Michael enjoyed golfing and collecting coins.

Graveside services and burial will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the St. Wendelin Parish Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Cincinnati.

