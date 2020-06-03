Charity Ann Keim, 45, of Fostoria, died Monday at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

She was born to Dennis “Ricky” Brown and Deborah (Hickle) Gillian.

Along with her mother, in Fostoria, she is survived by sons Matthew (Jessica) Keim of Clermont, Florida, and Anthony Keim, of Fostoria; and brothers Todd (Cami) Gillian of Fostoria, Timothy (Lisa) Gillian of Livonia, Michigan; and Rickie Brown of Fostoria.

Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home in Fostoria. Social distancing will be required.

A celebration of life service will be 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at John DeLaRosa’s home, 2221 Township Road 43, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.