John E. Shaw, 77, of Tiffin, passed away Saturday evening, May 30, 2020, at Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital.

He was born May 31, 1942, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to John M. and Anna F. (Johnson) Shaw. On February 28, 1983, he married Catherine “Katy” Fredritz.

Survivors include his wife, Katy Shaw of Tiffin; daughters, Robin (Lenny) Theis of New Riegel, Anne (Rodney) Chamberlain of Wayne; stepdaughter, Michele Murphy of Tiffin; brothers, Richard Shaw of FL., Robert Shaw of Rio Grande; brother-in-law, Albert Smith of West Virginia; sisters, Barbara (Lyndall) Mullins of West Jefferson, Linda (Elmer) Stanley of Gallipolis; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Harold Rowlett, and sister, Ruth Ann Smith.

John graduated in 1960 from Mercerville High School, attended and volunteered at Christ Church at Tiffin. He was a member of the Eagles 402, Tiffin Moose 846, AmVets Post 48, and VFW Post 2858. He worked at Textron in Fostoria for over 25 years and Tiffin Developmental Center, later retiring. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, four wheeling in southern Ohio, dancing, traveling, camping at Walnut Grove and loved his dogs.

His Service will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Curt Gallmeyer officiating. Burial will Follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 10-12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Diabetes Association.

