Dwight Leonard Lee, 68, of Fostoria, formerly of Bloomdale, passed away May 27, 2020 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. Born June 15, 1951 in Fostoria, he was the son of the late Estel A. and Jean (Householder) Lee.

Dwight was a Class of 1969 Elmwood High School graduate. He was employed over the years by Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P), Western & Southern Ins., and at Elmwood Local Schools as their librarian. Dwight had a huge love for sports, mainly the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and Elmwood Royals. He touched the lives of many young men over the years at various levels, mainly Southwood League Bloomdale Baseball and Elmwood Baseball/Football programs.

Dwight is survived by his brother, Thomas D. (Carol) Lee of Findlay; 17 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold E., Merle L., Ronald E.; and sister, Dianna L. (Lee) Brotherton.

A memorial service will be held in Bloomdale at a later date. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Dwight’s honor may be made to Hufford Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com