Durrell Charles “Chuck” Johnson, Sr., age 74, of Wayne, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday (May 30, 2020) at Heritage Village of Waterville. He was born on November 3, 1945 in Tiffin, Ohio, to the late Fred & Cathy (Fields) Johnson. He married Judith Kay Reynolds on October 12, 1968 in Monroe, Michigan.

Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years, Judy; son, Durrell Charles Johnson, Jr. of Wayne, Ohio; daughter, Joyce (Gustavo) Coutinho of Bowling Green, Ohio; brother, Clifford (Dorothy) Johnson of Coal Township, Pennsylvania.

He was a 1964 Graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School. He served his country proudly in the Army during the Vietnam War, where he was a helicopter pilot with the Seventh of the First Air Calvary. He was a car salesman at O’Donnell Chevrolet, was owner of Portage Valley Motors in Fostoria, Ohio, and then worked at Jim Ferguson Volkswagen dealership in Findlay, Ohio. Chuck entered into the insurance field as an Allstate Insurance Agent in Bowling Green, Ohio, for the next 25 years. He was a member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, Black Hawk Association and a former member of the Wayne United Methodist Church. He loved spending time restoring old cars and then taking those restored cars to car shows.

Friends will be received from 3-5 & 6-8 PM Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday (June 3, 3030) with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic all visitors will be required to wear face covering when attending visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery near Wayne, Ohio, with Military Honors being performed by the Wood County Military Detail. Memorial donations may be made to the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, Ohio. On-line condolences may be made to Chuck’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.